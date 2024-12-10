MetTel’s Don Parente on Starlink, SD-WAN Broadband Service

Don Parente, vice president of public sector sales at MetTel, discussed how the Starlink satellite internet constellation has provided an opportunity for MetTel to expand its software-defined wide area network, or SD-WAN, broadband services to federal government customers.

In this Federal News Network podcast, Parente explained how MetTel integrated Starlink with its SD-WAN to deliver secure connectivity to a federal customer with operations in remote locations.

The MetTel executive highlighted the role of SD-WAN in integrating heterogenous technologies and other internet-connected systems, such as cloud, 5G broadband and Starlink, to form a common network platform.

“I guess SD WAN is a more sophisticated, technology than what we’ve used in the past. So the ability to be more application aware, the ability to optimize multiple paths into a given look, given location. A lot of that’s facilitated, by by the SD WAN technology,” Parente noted.

“You know … when you start looking at the vast number of options that are available to you from an access point of view, it’s SD WAN that really makes them usable in a lot of ways,” the former AT&T executive added.

MetTel Chief Technology Officer Ed Fox joined Parente during the podcast to discuss the company’s SD-WAN and delivery of the broadband service through Starlink.