in News, Technology

MetTel’s Don Parente on Starlink, SD-WAN Broadband Service

Don Parente / MetTel
MetTel's Don Parente on Starlink, SD-WAN Broadband Service - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Don Parente, vice president of public sector sales at MetTel, discussed how the Starlink satellite internet constellation has provided an opportunity for MetTel to expand its software-defined wide area network, or SD-WAN, broadband services to federal government customers.

In this Federal News Network podcast, Parente explained how MetTel integrated Starlink with its SD-WAN to deliver secure connectivity to a federal customer with operations in remote locations.

The MetTel executive highlighted the role of SD-WAN in integrating heterogenous technologies and other internet-connected systems, such as cloud, 5G broadband and Starlink, to form a common network platform.

“I guess SD WAN is a more sophisticated, technology than what we’ve used in the past. So the ability to be more application aware, the ability to optimize multiple paths into a given look, given location. A lot of that’s facilitated, by by the SD WAN technology,” Parente noted.

“You know … when you start looking at the vast number of options that are available to you from an access point of view, it’s SD WAN that really makes them usable in a lot of ways,” the former AT&T executive added.

MetTel Chief Technology Officer Ed Fox joined Parente during the podcast to discuss the company’s SD-WAN and delivery of the broadband service through Starlink.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Leidos Conducts Second Hypersonic System Test Launch - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Leidos Conducts Second Hypersonic System Test Launch
SandboxAQ's AI-Based Test to Support Army Battery Maintenance - top government contractors - best government contracting event
SandboxAQ’s AI-Based Test to Support Army Battery Maintenance