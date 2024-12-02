MBC Selects IronNet’s Cyber Offerings to Enhance Cybersecurity Posture

Morgan Business Consulting, a provider of advisory services within the defense industrial base, has expanded its partnership with IronNet to enhance the identification and mitigation of potential threats to critical defense assets.

Under the agreement, MBC will use the Network Detection and Response offering, or NDR, and the Collective Defense platform to strengthen its cybersecurity posture by enabling proactive cyber defense efforts, IronNet said Tuesday.

The NDR technology is designed to provide deeper network visibility to counter cyberthreats, supporting MBC’s mission to secure critical defense assets through coordinated and cutting-edge cybersecurity measures, while the Collective Defense platform will enable MBC to benefit from real-time, anonymized threat intelligence sharing across the defense industrial base community.

“Pacing the threat, pacing the technology and shared situational awareness across the entire DIB are hallmarks of the MBC, IronNet partnership,” said retired Rear Adm. Mike Hewitt, lead independent director on IronNet’s board.

The collaboration between the companies builds on their initial partnership through a Naval Sea Systems Command contract.