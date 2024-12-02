Maximus to Continue Work on CMS Contact Center Operations Contract

Maximus will continue to provide contact center operations support for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The company said Tuesday the announcement comes after CMS moved to end the early recompete process for the Contact Center Operations contract, or CCO.

Under the current CCO contract, the available option periods will run through 2031.

The early reprocurement would have caused the company to compete again for the same work it currently conducts under the existing CCO contract.

In 2022, CMS awarded Maximus the potential $6.6 billion CCO contract to handle U.S. citizens’ queries about their Medicare benefits and health insurance plans available on the federally run marketplace.

Bruce Caswell, president and CEO of Maximus, said the company is pleased with the outcome and appreciates the opportunity to continue supporting the Department of Health and Human Services and CMS in their missions and delivering innovative platforms to the American public.

“Maximus employees have consistently demonstrated their ability to successfully manage this critical program providing essential support to more than 75 million eligible Americans who rely on Medicare and the Federal Marketplace,” added Caswell, a four-time Wash100 awardee.

What is the CCO Contract?

Under the CCO contract, the vendor manages over 35 million inquiries per year from customers related to the Health Insurance Marketplace, 1-800 Medicare and other CMS programs.

Contract work covers quality assurance and services across multiple contact channels, such as mail, email, telephone, web chat, TDD/TYY and fax.