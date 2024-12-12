in News, Space

Maxar & Satellogic to Enhance Satellite Imaging Capabilities

Maxar Intelligence and Satellogic have signed a tasking, data licensing and distribution agreement to bolster the former’s satellite imaging capabilities to support national security missions for the U.S. government and select international government partners.

Under the partnership, Maxar said Wednesday it gains exclusive rights to use Satellogic’s high-revisit satellite constellation and satellite imagery.

Maxar will also be able to use Satellogic’s technology to apply machine learning models to monitor activities and detect changes across multiple regions simultaneously.

Peter Wilczynski, Maxar’s chief product officer, said, “In today’s dynamic environment, warfighters and intelligence analysts need to be able to detect and understand change over many areas of interest simultaneously.”

“Adding Satellogic into our virtual constellation allows us to deliver timely mission-critical insights to our U.S. and international government customers at even greater scale, giving them a strategic advantage,” Wilczynski added.

Written by Kacey Roberts

