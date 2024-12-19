Lockheed Martin, IBM to Enhance AI Factory Tools

Lockheed Martin and IBM are working together to boost the development of artificial intelligence-driven innovation .

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said Tuesday the collaboration intends to integrate IBM’s enterprise-ready Granite large language models, or LLMs, into Lockheed Martin’s AI Factory tools.

Granite-Enhanced AI Factory

The AI Factory is a platform utilized by over 10,000 developers and engineers to expedite the development of innovations from ideas to deployment from months to weeks. The platform enforces seamless integration of best practices, optimization of development pipelines and implementation of rigorous data governance to accelerate development.

Through the integration of IBM’s Granite LLMs into Lockheed Martin’s AI Factory, the collaboration aims to enhance reliability and strengthen security within the defense and aerospace sectors. The Granite-bolstered AI Factory will provide users with the tools such as code, language, advanced reasoning and guardrail capabilities that are necessary for boosting national security and driving business transformation.

Lockheed Martin Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Steven Walker , a two-time Wash100 Award winner, stated, “A critical pillar of the strategy is integrating the best capabilities available in the commercial world with our already demonstrated and deployed industry-leading AI products and technology.”