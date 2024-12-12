Lockheed Martin Appoints Former INDOPACOM Chief John Aquilino as Board Member

Lockheed Martin announced that its board of directors elected retired U.S. Navy Adm. John Aquilino, a former U.S. Indo-Pacific Command commander, as a member, effective Dec. 11.

Jim Taiclet, chairman, president and CEO of Lockheed Martin, said in a press release Wednesday, “Admiral Aquilino’s service to the nation and extensive experience in complex, global operations, including in the Indo-Pacific, will bring valuable insight to the board. His perspective as a leader and warfighter will enhance board oversight.”

“We look forward to working with him as we continue to advance our 21st Century Security strategy to strengthen deterrence and create a more advanced, resilient and collaborative defense industrial base,” Taiclet, a Wash100 awardee, added.

Aquilino is the 26th INDOPACOM commander. He retired a four-star admiral in July. He had also served as the 36th commander of the U.S. Pacific fleet. The native of Huntington, New York, is a U.S. Naval Academy graduate with a bachelor’s degree in physics.

Under applicable rules and regulations, Aquilino is an independent director at Lockheed Martin and will serve on the Classified Business and Security Committee.