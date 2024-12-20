Lockheed Demos Autonomous HIMARS Launcher for Army Modernization

Lockheed Martin recently showcased a surrogate High Mobility Artillery Rocket System launcher’s uncrewed capability, advancing its efforts to develop autonomous systems that can be integrated with manned vehicles.

Completed on Dec. 4, the experiment exhibited the launcher’s ability to operate using non-emitting perception sensors instead of a driver, the aerospace company said Thursday. The innovation will support the launcher’s deployment for the U.S. Army’s 24/7 operations.

Maximizing Customer’s Launcher Fleet Investment

According to Becky Withrow, business development director at Lockheed, the technology will enable the service to upgrade its existing HIMARS fleet with enhanced autonomous capability and retain the option for crewed operations. “This maximizes customer investment in their launcher fleet and provides the flexibility to adapt to changing mission requirements,” she explained.

Pairing Uncrewed Launcher With Manned Systems

Lockheed designed the autonomous launcher to support the Army’s modernization program. It can be integrated into existing systems and re-supply vehicles to maximize customer investment and promote all-domain deterrence.

The new tech aligns with the Army’s plans to use the autonomous launcher in tandem with a manned HIMARS for more efficient artillery operations in complex and dynamic environments. To support the vision, Lockheed said it will advance activities to reduce the cognitive burden required for soldiers interacting with the uncrewed launcher. The feature upgrade will be tested for the system’s upcoming demonstration in the second half of 2025.