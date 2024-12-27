Lockheed Books $336M Navy Award for F-35 Program Support

Lockheed Martin has received a U.S. Navy contract modification valued at approximately $335.7 million to provide continuing technical and management support to the modification and retrofit efforts for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program in 2025.

The award covers work for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, Foreign Military Sales customers and non-Department of Defense F-35 program partners, DOD said.

Tasks include non-recurring engineering and aircraft induction, as well as procurement of material modification tools and equipment. Lockheed will work on these at its Fort Worth, Texas facility, with completion expected in December 2025.

Obligated Funds Distribution

Funds obligated upon the contract modification include $45.4 million from the Navy’s fiscal year 2025 budget and $44.7 million from the Air Force FY 2025 allocation for aircraft procurement. Other obligated funds come at about $57 million from the non-DOD program partner budget and $41.4 million from the FMS customers allocation.

The Naval Air Systems Command in Patuxent River, Maryland, initiated the contracting activity.

Lockheed’s Fort Worth facility also hosts work on a $63.5 million Navy contract modification awarded in June for continuing infrastructure services support to the F-35 program.