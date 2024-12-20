LMI Wins DLA Contract for Acquisition Modernization Tech Research Support

LMI has won a Defense Logistics Agency contract to provide support services for DLA’s Acquisition Modernization Technology Research, or AMTR, program.

In a LinkedIn post published Thursday, the consulting firm said it will provide DLA with a platform to advance the development of a secure and transparent digital contracting framework designed to improve the government acquisition process.

Through the new platform, LMI will help the agency automate processes, gain insights and validate financials, contracting status and workforce performance.

“This innovative solution will not only streamline processes and reduce errors but also demonstrate the immense value of automation and advanced technologies in DLA contracting,” said Stuart Jones, vice president for the Office of the Secretary of Defense and defense agencies market at LMI.

What Is the AMTR Program?

Established at the start of fiscal year 2022, the program aims to evaluate acquisition and procurement processes, identify areas that would benefit from IT modernization and advanced technologies, assess technical requirements and advance future research efforts for DLA.

In October, the DLA Research and Development Program Office issued a broad agency announcement as it seeks IT modernization efforts that support any of the strategic focus areas of the AMTR program.

According to the BAA, the strategic focus areas include maximizing enterprise IT modernization, integrating data science and analytics, leveraging a connected and secure supply chain and capitalizing on emerging technology.

Register now for the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Defense R&D Summit on Jan. 23, and hear from leading defense researchers and experts about the cutting-edge technologies shaping the future of the U.S. military.