Leonardo DRS Subsidiary Receives $55M Army Contract for Vehicle Technical Support

The U.S. Army Materiel Command has awarded DRS Network & Imaging Systems a $55.1 million cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for engineering and technical services.

STS Contract Terms

Under the deal, the Leonardo DRS subsidiary will provide system technical support for the Bradley Fighting Vehicle System, the Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle System and the carrier of the Multiple Launch Rocket System, according to an award notice posted Thursday on SAM.gov. Work will include the development, updating, modification and fielding of software and hardware.

Work will be carried out over a five-year period of performance.

The contract was awarded on a sole-source basis.

Combat Vehicle Support Contract

Leonardo DRS is also providing support for the Bradley under a $177.9 million contract awarded in March. That cost-plus-fixed-fee contract also calls for support for the Abrams M1 tank family of vehicles, the M88 Recovery FoVs, Assault Breacher Vehicles and Joint Assault Bridges.

The period of performance ends on March 20, 2029.