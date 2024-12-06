Leidos Secures 3 DISA Task Orders for DODNET Expansion

Leidos has been awarded three contracts worth over $30 million in total by the Defense Information Systems Agency to continue enhancing and expanding the Department of Defense Network , or DODNet, under the Defense Enclave Services, or DES, program.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said Thursday the three task orders are part of the 10-year, $11.5 billion indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity DES contract it secured in 2022 for IT transformation and user base migration to the DODNet. Leidos is currently aiding in the migration of 14 Fourth Estate Defense Agencies and Field Activities, or DAFAs, to the new network. It aims to help 100,000 users migrate to the DODNet by the end of 2025.

Leidos DODNet Contract Scope

The first task order focuses on DODNet Generation 2 Release 2, the latest update of the network, which introduces new capabilities such as cloud-based management services, automation tools, Zero Trust cybersecurity enhancements and optimized user experience. The features will aid large-scale DAFA migrations and provide users access to network operations.

The second and third task orders involve the migration process for the Defense Contract Management Agency and the Defense Contract Audit Agency.

Leidos was recently awarded an $823 million, five-year contract by DISA to support DODNet operations and sustainment .