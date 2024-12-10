Leidos Conducts Second Hypersonic System Test Launch

Leidos completed last month its second test launch for the Multi-Service Advanced Capability Hypersonic Test Bed program, which seeks to accelerate testing with commercially available hypersonic launch systems.

The test, part of the MACH-TB program awarded by the Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane through the Strategic and Spectrum Missions Advanced Resilient Trusted Systems other transaction authority vehicle, supports the Department of Defense’s Test Resource Management Center, Leidos said Monday.

DOD TRMC Director George Rumford commented, “Leveraging commercial launch services allows our nation to affordably test components early and frequently, accelerating hypersonic development.”

The first large-scale test for the MACH-TB program occurred in June 2023, conducted by Leidos subsidiary Dynetics at Rocket Lab’s launch complex in Virginia.