Leidos Books $987M AFLCMC Contract for F-16 Sustainment Support

Leidos has received an up to $987 million indefinite-delivery / indefinite-quantity contract from the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center to support foreign military sales customers of the Air Force’s F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft.

Under the 10-year contract, the company said Thursday that it will provide post-production engineering and maintenance services to keep the F-16 weapon system operational and effective.

Services include deploying Leidos’ web based management system, designed to simplify repair and return processes, improve technical support and address shortages of materials and manufacturing sources.

Roy Stevens , national security sector president at Leidos and a Wash100 awardee, said, the contract “win underlines Leidos’ commitment to supporting the U.S. Air Force and our allies, ensuring high resilience and interoperability.”

“We leveraged our corporate investments in [artificial intelligence] and predictive analytics to provide our customer with a data-informed platform to increase efficiency, visibility and accountability,” he noted.