Kratos Taps ASRC Federal to Support Advanced Fire Control Demo Project

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions has selected ASRC Federal to help develop, build and operate the Space Development Agency’s Advanced Fire Control Ground Infrastructure.

Under the agreement, operational services and sustainment capabilities will be provided for the Demonstration Operations Center to support Kratos’ advanced fire control demonstration efforts, ASRC Federal said Thursday.

Defense Against Advanced Missile Threats

In a statement, David Ziegler, senior vice president of national security space in the space group at ASRC Federal, noted that the organization will provide engineering and operational expertise in government space and defense missions to advance the AFCGI’s objective of validating new technologies to address threats quickly and efficiently. “We look forward to working with SDA and Kratos to bolster the country’s defense against advanced missile threats,” he added.

ASRC Federal and Kratos will work on the project in Huntsville, Alabama. Their partnership will enable the SDA to conduct advanced fire control demonstrations, which seek to upgrade the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture’s capabilities to deliver accurate and real-time coordination for space tracking operations against advanced missile threats, such as hypersonic missiles.

Demo and Operational Support

In November, Kratos secured a $117 million SDA contract for demonstration and operational support of AFCGI. As the prime contractor, Kratos will deliver ground infrastructure and resources to reduce the complexity of multiple AFC prototype projects.