Kirthi Anantharam Joins Sierra7 as Chief Strategy and Tech Officer

Sierra7 has appointed Kirthi Anantharam as its new chief strategy and technology officer, bringing to the post over two decades of experience in tech transformation, business strategy and stakeholder engagement.

In his new role, Anantharam will lead efforts to improve brand recognition, diversify market presence and boost revenue by introducing advanced capabilities, Sierra7 said Friday. The new CSTO will ensure that innovations will promote Sierra7’s strategic objectives.

Professional and Educational Credentials

Previously, the new appointee served as chief growth officer at Customer Value Partners, where he oversaw initiatives to capture new accounts, advance growth programs and develop new product offerings. Anantharam also held several leadership positions at Lockheed Martin and as a program director was responsible for a $200 million federal government account.

Anantharam earned his master’s in industrial engineering and computer science from the New Jersey Institute of Technology and his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Mysore.

Delivering Cutting-Edge Tech to Customers

Commenting on the appointment, Sierra7 founder and CEO Rafael Fagundo said Anantharam’s expertise and leadership will drive the organization’s mission to deliver impactful solutions to clients.

Anantharam’s expertise will be “pivotal” in the mission to provide federal government clients with cutting-edge technologies, the company noted in the LinkedIn post.