Kevin Steen Leaving EACOWT, Ian Canning Named Acting CEO

Kevin Steen is leaving his post as president and CEO of Eutelsat America Corp. and OneWeb Technologies , or EACOWT, effective Dec. 20.

OneWeb Technologies said Steen, named OWT CEO in 2022, was instrumental in the company’s growth and expansion in the U.S. government and commercial sectors. The executive retained his role after the merger of the two commercial satellite communications, or SATCOM, services providers.

Kevin Steen Career Highlights

Before joining OWT, Steen served as CEO of ST Engineering iDirect for 12 years. He was also vice president of mergers and acquisitions at SAP and senior director of worldwide business operations at Aspen Technology.

Steen co-founded Securasnet in 2002 and served as VP at PCi Services. He started his career in the industry in 1995.

Pamela Drew , chair of EACOWT’s board of directors, stated, “We thank Kevin for his significant contributions to the company and wish him the very best in his future endeavors. His vision and leadership have laid a strong foundation for the company’s continued success in delivering innovative and reliable satellite communications solutions to our customers.”

Ian Canning Appointed Acting CEO

Ian Canning , chief operating officer at EACOWT, will succeed Steen as CEO in an acting capacity.

“I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with Kevin and thank him for his leadership in bringing our two proxies together,” said Canning. “I am looking forward to leading our talented team to deliver innovative and secure SATCOM solutions to our customers.”