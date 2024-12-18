KBR Books $88M DOD IAC Task Order for UAS Technology Development

KBR will enhance the knowledge base of the Defense Technical Information Center under a five-year task order worth a potential $88 million secured under the multiple-award contract vehicle of the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center, or DOD IAC.

Work will be primarily performed at the Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Lexington, Maryland, KBR said Tuesday. The task order covers, among other things, rapid prototyping and demonstration of new technologies for unmanned aerial systems and integrating them into existing platforms.

Shepherding Prototypes to Maturity

KBR will develop the technology prototypes into mature and sustainable tools for DTIC and the research and development and science and technology community.

Byron Bright, president of KBR Government Solutions U.S., sees the contract as an example of the company’s capability to increase value as work grows with customers. “This recompete win demonstrates that KBR is entrusted to deliver high-end capabilities while implementing complex systems of systems integrations,” said Bright, a 2024 Wash100 awardee.

Mainstay US Navy Clients

In September, KBR was awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee recompete contract valued at about $230 million to support NAVAIR’s information systems modernization initiative. The company secured the award also through the DOD IAC contract vehicle.

In addition, KBR booked in May 2020 two recompete, cost-plus-fixed-fee task orders totaling $140 million to support NAVAIR’S engineering and rapid prototyping efforts for aircraft and unmanned aerial systems.

The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division is another KBR mainstay customer, awarding a contract of nearly $93 million for the company in September 2021 to provide engineering, integration and sustainment services on counter unmanned air systems.