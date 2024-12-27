Julien Lederman Appointed Interim CEO at Nano Dimension

Julien Lederman was named interim CEO at Nano Dimension, a provider of digital manufacturing technologies and intelligent machines.

Lederman, who will hold the CEO post while the company’s board of directors searches for a permanent appointee, previously served as vice president of corporate development, Nano Dimension said Thursday.

In a statement, Ofir Baharav, chairman of the board at Nano Dimension, remarked, “The board is pleased and confident in our appointment of Julien Lederman as interim chief executive officer. The board fully supports Julien during this transition period while we conduct a broad search for a permanent chief executive officer.”

Lederman’s career includes time working at Amazon, Goldman Sachs, Lehman Brothers and the World Economic Forum.