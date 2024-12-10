Inside Booz Allen’s Defense Innovation Strategy With Judi Dotson

Booz Allen Hamilton is at the forefront of defense technology innovation and leadership. The firm was one of the top 10 U.S. defense contractors in 2024 based on revenue, and the company is gearing up for even more growth, with expectations of reaching up to 13 percent growth for fiscal year 2025 .

Judi Dotson , president of the global defense sector at Booz Allen, recently sat down with Executive Mosaic reporter Summer Myatt to discuss the strategy behind the company’s growth in the defense industry and what’s next for Booz Allen.

Booz Allen’s VoLT Strategy

“We are committed to investing and contributing to the defense innovation ecosystem with partners both large and small. And this commitment has shaped our firm’s strategy,” said Dotson, a two-time Wash100 Award winner in a new video interview .

Booz Allen makes its investments and prioritizes certain areas based on its “VoLT” strategy — which stands for velocity, leadership and technology. Dotson said this strategy has helped guide and strengthen the company’s support of its customers and U.S. warfighters.

“The strategy puts an emphasis on speed, on bringing mission expertise to develop the kind of solutions that are needed today and to doing tech integration, looking across the entire ecosystem to find the right capabilities to help drive scale and capability for our warfighters,” commented Dotson.

Dual Use Tech

According to Dotson, another element of Booz Allen’s commitment to defense innovation is its ability to bring commercial technology into the equation.

“We’re partnering differently because we see tremendous opportunity to integrate leading edge commercial capabilities — what we call dual use technologies — into federal government missions as part of what we’re calling the last mile missionization,” said Dotson.

“The goal here is not to just create innovative technology, but to ensure it can operate securely at the tactical edge and fulfill the mission. So it’s taking these technologies that are amazing, that have been invented by the industry and bringing them together to solve some of DOD’s challenges,” she added.

M&A

Booz Allen is “leaning into mergers and acquisitions,” said Dotson, and the company is looking across the entire industry for the right matches. In June, Booz Allen acquired PAR Government , expanding the company’s defense offerings.

“We are really excited about some of the capabilities [and] the way we can build on what they’ve put together,” Dotson shared about the deal.

Tech Scouting & Corporate VC

“Technology scouting” is one of the ways in which Booz Allen stays up to date on and seeks out emerging technologies and capabilities. Dotson said the company has an entire team dedicated to “scouting across the industry” to look for capabilities the Department of Defense needs.

The company is also making investments in emerging technologies that are on the rise but maybe not as fully developed.

“And then in those that are a little less mature, we’ve put together a corporate venture capital fund where we’re investing in them to help them get over the line so that they can contribute to the whole of government as DOD talks about,” said Dotson.