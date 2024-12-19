Joe Shepherd Joins Guidehouse as Defense & Intelligence Partner

Global consultancy firm Guidehouse has appointed Joe Shepherd as defense and intelligence partner, bringing to the post more than two decades of experience supporting federal defense clients and the defense industrial base.

In his new role, Shepherd will provide military customers with cutting-edge services to advance the agenda of increasing collaborations with Department of Defense components, Guidehouse said Wednesday. The company seeks to expand its presence across the DOD and meet the emerging requirements of U.S. defense institutions.

Engineering and Science Expertise

Before signing up with Guidehouse, Shepherd most recently served as vice president of engineering solutions at Booz Allen Hamilton, where he supervised rapid prototyping investments and directed long-term growth strategies for engineering and science. He was also a division manager at SCCI and was responsible for oversight of the organization’s several contracts with the U.S. Navy.

Shepherd started his career in August 1988 with the Navy as an intelligence specialist and later served as head of the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Weapon Systems Engineering Branch. He was also the chief engineer of several major weapon system programs.

The new Guidehouse partner earned his bachelor’s degree in computer and information sciences from Strayer University.