State Department OKs Potential $108M Javelin Missile Sale to Tunisia

Photo / lockheedmartin.com
State Department OKs Potential $108M Javelin Missile Sale to Tunisia

The U.S. State Department has approved Tunisia’s request to purchase 184 Javelin FGM-148F missiles under a $107.7 million foreign military sales agreement.

The FMS package includes fly-to-buy missiles, command launch units, simulators, operator guides, tools, spare parts as well as other related logistics and program support, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Tuesday.

Designed for the U.S. Army and Marine Corps, the Javelin is a shoulder-fired anti-armor weapon that self-guides to its target after launch.

Tunisia will use the weapon systems to strengthen its defense capabilities, safeguard its sovereignty and support territorial integrity.

Javelin Joint Venture, a partnership between Lockheed Martin and RTX, will serve as the primary contractor.

DCSA noted that the agreement does not require U.S. personnel deployment to Tunisia.

Written by Kacey Roberts

