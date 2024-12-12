in News, Technology

Iridium Launches New Service Providing Access to Global Maritime Distress and Safety System

Iridium Communications has launched Iridium Certus GMDSS, a service that provides users access to the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System via satellite connectivity.

Service Features

The service’s other features include access to weather-resilient broadband communication, safety voice, distress alerts and Maritime Safety Information, Iridium said Wednesday. The new offering also covers additional regulated services like Long Range Identification and Tracking and Ship Security Alert System, making it possible for Certus terminals to deliver these capabilities as well as GMDSS using a single antenna.

Using Iridium Certus GMDSS

Activation of GMDSS on an Iridium terminal requires nothing more than the pushing of a red “distress” button. After activation, the terminal will communicate with a rescue coordination center via Iridium Safety Voice and automatically transmit the distressed vessel’s position, information and emergency.

Remarks From Iridium Chief Executive Matt Desch

Commenting on the new offering, Iridium CEO Matt Desch said, “We’re incredibly excited to provide mariners a ready-to-implement service that not only meets industry standards of required safety equipment, but streamlines their overall communications onboard.”

“As the maritime industry constantly experiences new challenges and desires new advancements in technology, Iridium will continue to develop dependable and robust solutions for the seafarer,” added Desch, a 2024 Wash100 awardee.

