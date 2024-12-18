Invictus to Support Critical Government Missions via GSA Vehicle

Invictus International Consulting will deliver innovative and integrated services supporting complex government missions under the General Services Administration’s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services unrestricted contract.

In a statement Tuesday, company CEO Jim Kelly said, “This contract further solidifies our position as a leader in the industry, enabling us to support the Intelligence Community and Department of Defense with unparalleled results.”

Kelly added, “Our track record of innovation, operational excellence, and scalability positions us to meet the critical needs of our government partners on a global scale. I am incredibly proud of the dedication and expertise our team brings to every mission.”

OASIS+ provides a global procurement platform, enabling Invictus to provide multidisciplinary services across the U.S. and abroad.

About Invictus International Consulting

Headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, the company specializes in enterprise modernization, cybersecurity, and intelligence services for the public sector.