Intelligent Waves to Provide Cyber Support for US Judiciary

Intelligent Waves has received a $23.5 million contract to provide comprehensive cybersecurity support services for the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts.

Under the five-year agreement, adversarial assessments will be carried out to simulate and evaluate worst-case cyber breach scenarios, helping the AOUSC to identify and mitigate potential threats, Intelligent Waves said Tuesday.

Protecting the Integrity of U.S. Court Operations

According to Intelligent Waves CEO Tony Crescenzo, the contract will advance the U.S. judiciary’s mission by “providing proactive cybersecurity solutions that safeguard the integrity of its operations.”

“This award reflects our commitment to advancing the security of our federal partners in an increasingly complex threat landscape,” he stressed.

Enhancing the Judiciary’s Cyber Posture

To help U.S. courts address serious cyberthreats, IW will conduct Red Team program management and control, Red Team and Purple Team exercises, incident response and investigation support, and advanced tool development. The efforts will provide the judiciary with an actionable understanding of its cybersecurity posture, enabling U.S. courts to make informed and risk-based decisions to better protect their mission-critical systems and functions.

The partnership with the AOUSC aligns with IW’s objective of delivering operational expertise and innovation to government agencies through advanced capabilities in cybersecurity, data science and systems engineering.