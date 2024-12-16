IBM, Illinois Unveil Plans for National Quantum Algorithm Center

IBM and the state of Illinois have partnered with universities, national laboratories and industries to build the National Quantum Algorithm Center in Chicago to enable quantum information experts, experimentalists and other users to determine how quantum-centric supercomputing could be leveraged to develop new algorithms and address complex industry challenges.

The technology company said Thursday the proposed center will be backed by its quantum computer, IBM Quantum System Two, within the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park, or IQMP, in Chicago.

Through the new center, users can use the quantum computer powered by IBM Quantum Heron processors and integrate the system with IBM’s performance quantum software, Qiskit, to advance the development of new quantum applications.

“We are proud of the progress we have made to bring useful quantum technology to the world, and this new partnership with the State of Illinois and its thriving innovation ecosystem brings us one step closer to defining the future of computing,” said IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna.

“With IBM’s best performing quantum hardware and software in the heart of Illinois’ innovation network, together we can truly unlock the potential of quantum computing to solve the world’s hardest problems,” Krishna added.

Partnering With Universities, Industries

IBM and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker will collaborate on the new center with the University of Chicago, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Chicago Quantum Exchange members, Bloch Quantum Technology Hub and other academic and industry institutions.

Pritzker acknowledged the efforts of IBM, universities and other industry partners to accelerate quantum computing and create jobs across the state.

“The groundbreaking National Quantum Algorithm Center in Illinois represents a transformative step forward, whose impact will reverberate throughout the tech industry and beyond,” the governor added.