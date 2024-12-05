Hughes’ James Clevenger on DOD 5G Network Implementation Lessons for Agencies

James Clevenger, director of government sales at Hughes Network Systems, said government agencies that plan to upgrade their wireless infrastructure with 5G technology could adopt some of the lessons the Department of Defense learned from its 5G network implementation.

In an article published Wednesday on the company’s website, Clevenger highlighted how private 5G networks could enable DOD to deliver more flexibility and scalability to users operating at small and large military installations.

“By deploying these diverse 5G solutions, the DoD can support a wide range of use cases and be mission-ready quickly and at the time that the users require communications without wondering if they have enough bandwidth to complete their data-intensive tasks,” he wrote.

The Hughes executive cited how private 5G networks could provide DOD users with secure connectivity to applications as they move to another location.

Clevenger noted that agencies should consider key questions as they implement 5G networks, including the type of geographic area the agency intends to cover and devices to be used and whether the network will support rural areas.

