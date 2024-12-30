Honeywell to Supply F-18 Aircraft Spare Parts Under $92M Navy Contract

Honeywell has secured a firm-fixed-price contract valued at $92 million from the U.S. Navy for F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet spare parts. The contract includes foreign military sales to Canada, Finland, Kuwait, Malaysia, Spain and Switzerland, the Department of Defense said.

Only Honeywell was solicited to provide the sole-source requirement. The Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, serves as the contracting activity.

Honeywell to Supply Spare Parts

Under the contract, Honeywell will supply a total of 6,096 weapon repairable assemblies, including landing gear wheels, rotor assemblies, multiple disk brakes, disk brake stators, hydraulic piston assemblies, and inboard and outboard wheel segments. Work will be performed in the company’s facilities in South Bend, Indiana.

The FFP has a five-year ordering period ending in December 2029 with no options for additional acquisitions or extensions.

In April, Honeywell won a $70 million contract from the Defense Logistics Agency to deliver spare parts for the Radar Altimeter Common Core APN-209 on U.S. Army aircraft. The contract also covers repair of APN-209 components such as receiver transmitters and indicator receiver transmitters.

The company will provide the required parts and services through Oct. 29, 2029.