Hitachi Vantara Federal’s Phil Fuster on Data Trends to Watch in 2025

Phil Fuster, chief revenue officer at Hitachi Vantara Federal, shared his key predictions for the federal IT landscape in 2025. One of those is that agencies will prioritize data-driven decision-making, which he said will be accelerated by the adoption of artificial intelligence technologies.

“For agencies to be effective, they first need complete visibility and a catalog of what data they have, then they can work to leverage their data available across their enterprise,” Fuster wrote in an article published Monday on the company’s website.

Shift to Hybrid Cloud Model, Investment in Backup & Recovery Tech

In the coming year, he noted that more agencies will transition to the hybrid cloud operating model to reduce costs and achieve more flexibility in managing their systems.

According to the Hitachi Vantara Federal executive, amid the rise in cyberattacks, agencies will prioritize investments in backup and recovery platforms in 2025.

“Solutions like immutable snapshots will give agencies assurance that their data is safe even if there is a successful attack,” Fuster stated.

In 2025, agencies should explore alternative procurement approaches as they accelerate the use of AI and other emerging technologies.

He also noted that an increased focus on sustainability goals will drive agencies to deploy more efficient data storage platforms to meet mission requirements amid the growth of AI and other advanced technologies.