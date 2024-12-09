HII Christens USS Arkansas Attack Sub, Honors Little Rock Nine

HII , a global engineering and defense technologies company, has christened the Virginia-class attack submarine USS Arkansas at its Newport News Shipbuilding division.

The Newport News, Virginia-based company said Saturday the event honors the ship’s sponsors, the first six African American female students to attend Central High School, a previously all-white school in Little Rock, Arkansas, during desegregation. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro , a two-time Wash100 Award winner, graced the event as the keynote speaker.

Honoring the Little Rock Nine

The six women are part of the Little Rock Nine, the group of African American students who were the first to attend an all-white school in 1957 after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that racial segregation in public schools is unconstitutional. President Dwight D. Eisenhower instructed Army troops to escort the nine students into the school amidst angry mobs and threats.

All nine members – Melba Patillo Beals, Minnijean Brown, Elizabeth Eckford, Gloria Ray Karlmark, Carlotta Walls LaNier and Thelma Mothershed, together with Ernest Green, Terrence Roberts and Jefferson Thomas – were honored during the ceremony. LaNier had the honor of breaking a bottle of American sparkling wine across Arkansas’ bow.

In her speech, LaNier thanked the shipbuilders responsible for constructing the 27th Virginia-class submarine, the 13th to be delivered by NNS.

“Your craftsmanship, your attention to detail and your support for each other in the workplace made today a reality,” LaNier said. “Being able to point to something you have done that will outlast and outlive you is a worthy achievement.”

“Arkansas represents the very best of our submarine force capabilities and will operate confidently with her crew at sea,” Del Toro added. “She will always be propelled by the proud legacy of her namesake, represented here today by three of her courageous sponsors, who overcame tremendous adversity as members of the Little Rock Nine.”