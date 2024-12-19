Highlight Bags Prime Contractor Spot on Organ Transplant Network Modernization IDIQ

Highlight Technologies has secured a spot on the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network Operations Transition indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The provider of mission-critical technology and services said Wednesday that it will have the opportunity to compete for tasks on the potential $40 million effort as a prime contractor under Domain 4 of the IDIQ.

Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network Modernization

The OPTN is a network of private and public sector organizations and professionals that encourage organ donations and ensure the fair distribution of organs that are available for transplants.

There are currently over 100,000 people on the organ transplant waitlist with one person added every 10 minutes.

As part of the modernization of the OPTN, the HRSA will award contracts to multiple vendors to meet critical network requirements. According to the agency, the transition from a single contractor to multiple vendors is expected to improve the experience of patients and their families and drive innovations that would enhance the transplant system.

Highlight and other companies under the IDIQ’s Domain 4 will provide critical elements of the OPTN such as communications, education and outreach, and patient support services.

“Highlight is proud to support HRSA in advancing its outstanding contributions to public health, patient safety and support of the transplant community,” said Lia Melakou, vice president of the company’s health and citizen solutions business unit. “We are honored to be a part of this meaningful and critical health support services program.”