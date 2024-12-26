HawkEye 360 Contacts Cluster 11 Satellites After Saturday Launch

HawkEye 360 has made contact with its Cluster 11 satellites following their launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Sent into space on Friday, Cluster 11 will be deployed in a sun-synchronous orbit to provide enhanced data collection and radio frequency monitoring capabilities, HawkEye 360 said Saturday. The new satellite constellation is expected to support the company in delivering critical insights to defense, government and commercial customers.

Delivering Critical Geospatial Insight

The latest batch of Cluster satellites will advance ongoing efforts to bolster the constellation’s capacity and capability, ensuring that customers receive the geospatial data they need for informed decision-making, according to HawkEye 360 CEO John Serafini. “Cluster 11 represents our commitment to enduring technology and operational excellence,” he noted.

Increased Situational Awareness

Cluster 11 is designed to beef up the technology first introduced with the Cluster 9 and 10 spacecraft. The constellation features modern payloads to support increased data collection capacity and expanded bandwidth. Its superfast downlink transmitters are envisioned to guarantee that important information is sent back to Earth to promote quick and actionable decisions.

The latest spacecraft launches will complement the 31 satellites that HawkEye 360 sent into orbit in April and August, respectively, and became fully operational in the last quarter of 2024. The company said Cluster satellites will continue to evolve and provide customers with greater situational awareness and superior data analytics capability.