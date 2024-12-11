DHS Taps Guidehouse to Provide Professional Services to Homeland Security Investigations

Guidehouse will provide planning, evaluation and analytics support to the Homeland Security Investigations’ Office of Administrative Operations. The McLean, Virginia-based consulting company said Tuesday that it secured a contract to support the mission of the Department of Homeland Security’s investigative arm.

Guidehouse Secures DHS Contract

Under the contract, the consultancy will also provide data management, budgeting, performance measurement reporting, data product maintenance and development, and study the implementation of innovative technologies across the HSI.

“HSI is a sophisticated global law enforcement organization, and it requires cutting edge tools and techniques to counter transnational criminal organizations,” according to Shannon White, partner and head of Homeland Security and Law Enforcement practice at Guidehouse.

The HSI conducts investigations and disrupts the activity of transnational crime organizations. Guidehouse has previously provided the law enforcement component of the DHS with subject-matter expertise to enhance its operations.

Guidehouse Supporting the Treasury Department

In September, the company joined the TCloud initiative, which supports the Department of the Treasury’s transition to a multi-cloud environment. Guidehouse was selected by Science Applications International Corp., the TCloud initiative’s prime contractor, to provide professional services to the Treasury Department.