GSA, USSOCOM Seek Info on C2ISR-Transport Requirements

The General Services Administration, on behalf of the U.S. Special Operations Command, is seeking input from industry about a potential contract for command, control, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance transport, or C2ISR-T, services.

USSOCOM Requirements

According to the request for information notice posted on SAM.gov, USSOCOM requires a range of services to support, maintain and upgrade existing sensor systems installed on various Department of Defense platforms across the globe.

Engineering, acquisition, operation and sustainment services are eyed to support C2ISR-T experts by enabling downlink, processing, distribution and generation of sensor data.

In addition, the services are expected to enable applicable Common Data Link, Command Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance, and Rapid Sustainment Office requirements.

The total potential award has an estimated ceiling amount of $450 million to $500 million over a one-year base period, four one-year options and a possible six-month extension.

Responses to the RFI are due Jan. 10.