GovCon Index Records Loss for First Week of December

Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Index closed with an average of $5,176.36 on Friday following two consecutive days of loss. For the first week of December, the index recorded a 2.45% decrease.

GovCon Index records live stock market data from 30 key government contracting companies. This information provides site visitors with a glimpse into the financial status of each organization and the broad shifts currently shaping the GovCon landscape.

Palantir’s Success Continues

Palantir Technologies has continued to perform well in the midst of a declining GovCon Index. The company’s artificial intelligence stock increased 6.22% prior to the weekend and rose 13.8% in five days. The company’s year-to-date gain is 344.61%, with a share of $76.34. NVIDIA, an AI company, follows far behind Palantir with a year-to-date increase of 187.71%.

Palantir is partnering with Booz Allen Hamilton to enhance operational defense innovation while bolstering national security. On Tuesday, Palantir also announced the company has received a FedRAMP high authorization from the U.S. government.

The data analytics company will work with Anduril , a defense technology firm, to continue advancing AI adoption , including data processing and readiness for other industry partners.

On the other side of Palantir’s success was AeroVironment , which sustained a 15.88% loss on Thursday and a 16.03% decrease during the period. Due to fewer drone sales, the company’s fiscal year 2025 net revenue has declined 136.5% from the previous year to $7.54 million.