GovCon Index Concludes November With Consecutive Monthly Loss

Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Index closed with an average of $5,203.60 for the Thanksgiving break period, a 0.18% week-on-week decline and a third consecutive monthly loss for the index.
GovCon Index is an aggregate index that gathers real-time stock market data from 30 key government contracting organizations. This information gives site visitors an inside look into each company’s financial status and a glimpse into substantial trends currently shaping the GovCon market.
Palantir Continues GCI Success
Palantir Technologies, GCI’s top performer in 2024, recorded a 61.4% monthly increase, ending November with an average of $67.08. According to market analysts, Palantir’s artificial intelligence platform has significantly impacted the company’s continued growth.
The U.S. government is also reportedly a top customer of the data analytics company and is looking to invest in the AI landscape.
Unexpected GCI Performances
Boeing recorded an unexpected 8.39% increase, coming in second place for the period behind Palantir. On the other hand, BAE Systems dropped 6.76% in five days, with a 4.22% loss on Friday.
In response to potential policy shifts throughout the government contracting industry under the 47th president-elect’s incoming administration, numerous GCI defense stocks suffered substantial losses during November. However, the GovCon Index still managed to record its best and worst weekly performance during the month.
For an inside look into daily GovCon Index performance and access to the full list of tracked companies, visit GovConIndex.com.