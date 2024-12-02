GovCon Index Concludes November With Consecutive Monthly Loss

Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Index closed with an average of $5,203.60 for the Thanksgiving break period, a 0.18% week-on-week decline and a third consecutive monthly loss for the index.

GovCon Index is an aggregate index that gathers real-time stock market data from 30 key government contracting organizations. This information gives site visitors an inside look into each company’s financial status and a glimpse into substantial trends currently shaping the GovCon market.

Palantir Continues GCI Success

Palantir Technologies , GCI’s top performer in 2024, recorded a 61.4% monthly increase, ending November with an average of $67.08. According to market analysts, Palantir’s artificial intelligence platform has significantly impacted the company’s continued growth.

The U.S. government is also reportedly a top customer of the data analytics company and is looking to invest in the AI landscape.

Unexpected GCI Performances

Boeing recorded an unexpected 8.39% increase, coming in second place for the period behind Palantir. On the other hand, BAE Systems dropped 6.76% in five days, with a 4.22% loss on Friday.

In response to potential policy shifts throughout the government contracting industry under the 47th president-elect’s incoming administration, numerous GCI defense stocks suffered substantial losses during November. However, the GovCon Index still managed to record its best and worst weekly performance during the month.