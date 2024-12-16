GovCon Index Endures Loss in 1st Half of December

Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Index is trending down after declining 0.09% to close at $4,947.67 on Friday. The index has dropped 4.95% in the first half of December and over 2% in the last two weeks.

GovCon Index is an aggregate index that records data from 30 key government contractors in real-time. This versatile tool allows users to evaluate the trends of the GovCon market while getting a glimpse into the performance of each tracked company.

Weekly Performance

Last week’s growth was led by Palantir Technologies , GCI’s top performer in 2024, which saw an increase of 13.40%. Boeing followed with a 9.14% spike, while AeroVironment dropped 19.54% on the losing side of the index.

Only five GCI organizations had positive returns after 10 days in December. Five stocks, including CACI International and Booz Allen Hamilton , declined between 9% and 11%.

GovCon Index’s Downward Trend

If the GovCon Index’s downward trend for December continues, it could lead to its fourth straight monthly loss. To date, the index’s worst months are September, with a 3.05% drop and October and November, with a decrease of 0.24% and 2.87%.

The index had one of its best months in August, gaining 4.74% before going on this streak of monthly loss.