GDIT Awarded $5.6B USAF Contract for Mission Partner Environment Support

General Dynamics ’ information technology business has secured a potential 10-year, $5.6 billion contract from the U.S. Air Force Mission Partner Capabilities Office to modernize and operate a secure environment for real-time communication, collaboration and information sharing among the military and its partners.

Under the award, General Dynamics Information Technology said Friday it will deliver mission, cyber and enterprise IT services to enhance and sustain the Department of Defense’s mission partner environment .

GDIT will work to improve interoperability by seamlessly connecting systems across U.S. government, non-government entities and international coalition partners to support the National Defense Strategy.

Amy Gilliland , president of GDIT, commented, “The complexity of global threats necessitates the urgency to create agile, secure and seamless information-sharing environments with our trusted partners.”

“We look forward to implementing an integrated Mission Partner Environment that will serve as a blueprint for future efforts across the Department of Defense,” the seven-time Wash100 awardee added.

The contract, which was initially announced by the Air Force in November, includes a five-year base term with an additional five-year option.