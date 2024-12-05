GDIT & ServiceNow to Advance Government Digital Transformation

General Dynamics Information Technology and ServiceNow have signed a two-year partnership agreement to enhance the artificial intelligence-driven IT operations of the public sector.

GDIT said Wednesday that it will integrate ServiceNow’s AI and machine learning IT operations platform into its Cove AI Ops Digital Accelerator to help government agencies automate routine tasks, address issues proactively and gain real-time insights to optimize system performance.

The partnership will also explore new AI use cases, develop prototypes and create specialized training programs aligned with evolving federal mission needs.

Ben Gianni , GDIT senior vice president and chief technology officer, said, “This expanded partnership with ServiceNow allows us to deliver advanced AI capabilities that will enable our government clients to manage their operations more efficiently and securely.”

Gianni noted that “automating workflows and optimizing operations through AI-driven solutions has become critical for mission success.”