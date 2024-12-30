Eric Gardner Appointed Operations VP at Leidos QTC Health Services

Leidos QTC Health Services has appointed Eric Gardner as its new vice president of operations , effective Monday. The executive announced his appointment in a LinkedIn post shared Saturday.

In his new role, Gardner will leverage his experience in telemedicine adoption, personalized and comprehensive care and other health care-related innovations and services.

Eric Gardner’s Career Highlights

Before his recent move to the Leidos subsidiary, Gardner was the VP of operations at Flagship Health , a primary care medical practice founded by veterans that supports seniors and veterans.

The healthcare executive also worked at Optum from 2019 to 2023. He most recently held the senior VP and chief innovation and transformation officer positions at WellMed Medical Management, a health care delivery company under the Optum umbrella. He also served as director of referral management and VP of clinical innovation.

As SVP and chief innovation and transformation officer, Gardner oversaw WellMed’s innovation and healthcare transformation initiatives, including developing and utilizing patient, provider and support staff digital products, document management, automated workflows, digital check-in, forms and surveys and Rationalized Information Technology products.

Gardner served in the U.S. Air Force for more than two decades. He held various leadership roles including VP and chief financial officer of multiple USAF commands. The Air Force veteran also served as medical service corps officer, VP of support services, senior director of clinical operations and chief of staff of the Executive Officer to the Command Surgeon. Gardner was flight commander and emergency medical technician earlier in his Air Force career.