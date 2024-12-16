Egnyte to Support Biomedical Research Initiative

Software company Egnyte will provide cloud services in support of the National Institutes of Health Science and Technology Research Infrastructure for Discovery, Experimentation and Sustainability Google Cloud Marketplace initiative , an effort that seeks to build an advanced computing resources hub for biomedical research.

Carahsoft Technology said Thursday that Egnyte will leverage its other transactions agreement to deliver collaboration content platform and governance services, including electronic trial master file management, statistical computing environments and lab data management tools.

Harjeet Khalsa , sales director at Carahsoft, said, “Carahsoft is proud to support the NIH STRIDES initiative by accelerating biomedical research and discovery through our OTA program that reduces barriers to utilizing cloud services.”

The initiative is a multi-year collaboration among NIH, Google Public Sector, Carahsoft and other technology vendors to create a national ecosystem for biomedical researchers and scientists.