ECS Awarded $96M ARPA-H Contract for Management Services

ECS , an ASGN segment, has won a four-year, $96 million prime contract from the Department of Health and Human Services’ Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health to deliver program and financial management support .

The contractor will provide programmatic support covering various areas, including biotechnology, neuroscience, regenerative medicine and cell therapies to the ARPA-H mission offices of Health Science Futures and Scalable Solutions, ASGN said Tuesday.

John Heneghan , president of ECS and a three-time Wash100 awardee, commented, “ECS is proud to support ARPA-H in forging the future of science, healthcare, and better health outcomes for our nation’s citizens. We are excited to provide foundational support to HSF and SSO, help drive healthcare system innovation, and act as a health transformation agent.”

The HSF office works to overcome barriers to healthcare innovation, drive research breakthroughs and support impactful programs, while the SSO office addresses healthcare challenges related to geography, distribution, manufacturing, data and economies of scale.