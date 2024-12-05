Department of Defense Veteran Ronald Moultrie Joins LeoLabs’ Board of Directors

LeoLabs has appointed Ronald Moultrie to its board of directors, bringing to the role decades of leadership experience across the intelligence community and defense sector.

As an outside director, Moultrie will provide independent corporate oversight to ensure that the organization will continue to enjoy the U.S. government’s trust and confidence, LeoLabs said Tuesday. The new board member’s appointment underscores the company’s commitment to supporting U.S. defense and intelligence space missions.

Long Years with DOD and Intelligence Agencies

Moultrie’s most recent assignment at the Department of Defense was as undersecretary of intelligence and security from 2021 to 2024, which saw him overseeing the agency’s international intelligence and security enterprise. Earlier, the U.S. Air Force veteran also served as the director of defense intelligence in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, director of operations at the National Security Agency and a senior intelligence service officer and leader in the CIA.

Space Domain Awareness

According to LeoLabs, Moultrie’s long years of service for U.S. defense and intelligence agencies will play a key role in expanding support for space commands ran by the United States and its partner countries. Specifically, Moultrie’s role will be critical as the company pursues the development of advanced radar technology to enhance global customers’ space domain awareness.

Commenting on the new appointment, LeoLabs CEO Tony Frazier, a multiple Wash100 Award recipient, noted that Moultrie’s work experience will prove instrumental as the organization “continues to rapidly deliver solutions and technologies critical to the safety and security of U.S. and global space assets.”