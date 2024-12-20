DMI’s Rocky Thurston on Improving Government Services With Mobile Technologies

Mobility has become more practical for government to use and is increasingly featured in the way agencies deliver their services, according to Rocky Thurston, CEO of digital services provider DMI.

Improving Government Services

Thurston made this observation during a recent episode of The Government Huddle Podcast, where he noted that mobile apps and platforms have bolstered government services in the areas of citizen engagement as well as accessibility. Concerning the latter, he said citizens can now access certain services remotely at any time throughout the day.

Evolving Application of Mobility

DMI’s chief executive expects the application of mobility to continue evolving. Mobile devices, for example, can facilitate data sharing and collaboration, a scenario that, Thurston noted, had already been demonstrated during the COVID pandemic. Such technologies can also benefit public safety by enhancing emergency response, citizens alerts and situational awareness.

Benefits to the New Administration

Thurston noted that the adoption of mobility would be of particular value to the incoming administration’s emphasis on border security. Mobile connectivity would link various edge platforms like drones and sensors, which would collect data about the situation at the border. And with the help of artificial intelligence, that data could be processed locally, allowing for rapid decision-making and action.

The company official pointed out that the use of mobile tools has resulted in cost savings for some agencies but believes “there’s much, much more that can be gained from that.”