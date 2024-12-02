in Executive Moves, News

Desta Price Named Chief Product & Technology Officer at CivicPlus

Desta Price
Desta Price Named Chief Product & Technology Officer at CivicPlus - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Desta Price, former chief product officer at Marigold, has joined CivicPlus as the company’s chief product and technology officer.

She will lead a global team overseeing product strategy, engineering and service delivery as the company advances its public sector technologies, CivicPlus said Tuesday.

CivicPlus CEO Brian Rempe remarked, “Desta’s insights into [software-as-a-service] product strategy and development will help us refine our approach and deliver impactful solutions for the public sector.”

Price brings over two decades of product and engineering leadership experience. She said, “I look forward to working with our talented teams to develop forward-thinking product strategies that address the needs of our customers and their communities.”

In addition to her tenure at Marigold, Price held leadership roles in product operations and development at Sitecore, Litbit, Xactly, Callidus Software, Selectica and PTC.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

How Can Gov’t & Industry Innovate Together? Wash100 Winners Have Thoughts - top government contractors - best government contracting event
How Can Gov’t & Industry Innovate Together? Wash100 Winners Have Thoughts
Cadmus Appoints Jeff Smith as Senior Vice President - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Cadmus Appoints Jeff Smith as Senior Vice President