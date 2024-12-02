Desta Price Named Chief Product & Technology Officer at CivicPlus

Desta Price , former chief product officer at Marigold, has joined CivicPlus as the company’s chief product and technology officer .

She will lead a global team overseeing product strategy, engineering and service delivery as the company advances its public sector technologies, CivicPlus said Tuesday.

CivicPlus CEO Brian Rempe remarked, “Desta’s insights into [software-as-a-service] product strategy and development will help us refine our approach and deliver impactful solutions for the public sector.”

Price brings over two decades of product and engineering leadership experience. She said, “I look forward to working with our talented teams to develop forward-thinking product strategies that address the needs of our customers and their communities.”

In addition to her tenure at Marigold, Price held leadership roles in product operations and development at Sitecore, Litbit, Xactly, Callidus Software, Selectica and PTC.