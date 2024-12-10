DARPA Awards R&D Contract to BAE Systems for Sensor That Can Operate in Extreme Temperatures

BAE Systems has secured a $12 million contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to produce a new pressure sensor module that can operate under extreme temperatures. The company said Monday that work on the contract will be conducted by its FAST Labs research and development organization in support of DARPA’s High Operational Temperature Sensors, or HOTS, program.

New Pressure Sensors for Defense Applications

The defense technology company will work with subcontractors Purdue University, Penn State Applied Research Laboratory and Kampanics and its supplier GE Aerospace on the program.

Under the contract, BAE Systems will design and build a new pressure sensor module capable of withstanding temperatures of up to 800 degrees Celsius. Current sensors can only operate at a maximum of 225 degrees Celsius.

BAE Systems’ planned sensors will have an integrated transducer and signal-conditioning microelectronics and conduct high-bandwidth, high-dynamic-range sensing in extreme heat.

“Due to advances in materials and processes, there is now an ability to pursue high-bandwidth pressure sensors capable of performing in high-temperature environments not previously possible,” commented Amrita Masurkar, technology development manager at FAST Labs.

The company official added that the advanced sensor would have diverse applications across various industries, including jet engine prognostics and space exploration.

