CRDF Global Awarded INL Contract for Ukraine Reform Program

CRDF Global has received a contract worth $9.9 million from the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs , or INL, to aid in Ukraine’s efforts to reform its law enforcement and criminal justice sector .

CRDF Global Contract Scope

The company said it will provide Ukraine with programmatic, logistical and administrative support services for a two-year training program involving over 30,000 participants. CRDF Global will manage the travel and training for INL’s Ukraine Law Enforcement and Justice Sector Reform program. This project supports the country’s Euro-Atlantic integration goals.

Dabren Wills , vice president of international development for CRDF Global, stated, “CRDF Global has operated, uninterrupted, in Ukraine for the past 27 years and our Kyiv-based Europe and Eurasia team has established a proven track record for delivering excellent logistical support for complex and sensitive events, on behalf of the State Department and other USG clients in Ukraine and around the world. We’re honored to extend that support to the unique work of the INL Bureau and help advance Ukraine’s strategy for capacity building, justice sector reform, and ultimately accession into the European Union.”