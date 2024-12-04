Chirag Suthar Joins vTech as Growth, Strategy Chief of SLED Division

Managed IT services firm vTech Solution has appointed Chirag Suthar as senior director for growth and strategy of its state, local and education division, bringing over 25 years of leadership and business development experience to the post.

In his new role, Suthar will be responsible for fueling growth, expanding client engagements and increasing vTech’s presence in the SLED market, the Washington, D.C.-based company said Tuesday. The new appointee is expected to use his ability to achieve the desired outcomes and cultivate relationships to support the organization’s mission of delivering excellence and innovation to customers

Business Strategy and Leadership Experience

Suthar most recently served as portfolio manager and senior client executive partner at DMI, where he formed top-performing teams and booked new business opportunities. He also showcased client management and revenue growth expertise while holding several leadership positions at Atos Syntel.

Suthar boasts a solid foundation in business strategy and leadership as attested by the Master of Business Administration degree he earned from the Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology in India.

In a statement, Suthar said he is thrilled to work with the vTech team and contribute to the company’s success in the SLED space.