Charles Beard to Shift From Management to Board Role at Guidehouse

Charles Beard will transition from his role as Guidehouse ’s chief operating officer to join the company’s board, effective Jan. 1, 2025.

As board member , he will apply his expertise in operations, technology and corporate strategy to help Guidehouse grow its market presence, enhance client services and prioritize shareholder interests, the company said Thursday.

Scott McIntyre , CEO of Guidehouse and an eight-time Wash100 Award winner, said, “Charles has been instrumental in building our unique operational model, fostering a resilient culture, and driving growth. As a Board member, he will remain a vital part of Guidehouse, offering strategic insights and leadership as we advance our mission.”

Beard is an expert in technology management. Since Guidehouse’s founding in 2018, he has been instrumental in building its global operating platform as COO.