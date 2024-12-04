CGI Federal’s Victor Foulk: Government GenAI Adoption Requires Change in Acquisition Practices

The government must change the way it acquires technology in order for agencies to accelerate their adoption of generative artificial intelligence, which can bring about digital and business process transformation that would result in optimal mission outcomes, according to CGI Federal‘s Victor Foulk.

Assessing Vendors Based on Past Performance

Traditional acquisition practices involve the assessment of a vendor’s related past performance, but because of the novelty of GenAI, there might not be enough historical vendor work to base an assessment on, Foulk, who serves as vice president of emerging technologies at CGI Federal, said in an opinion column published Tuesday.

An Alternative Way to Assess Vendors

Instead of conducting an evaluation based exclusively on a vendor’s past performance, government agencies should instead also look at that potential contractor’s ongoing, active use of GenAI, Foulk recommended. Doing so reveals not only the vendor’s ability to innovate and adapt but also shows the GenAI solution’s application in the real world.

“This shift in evaluation criteria is essential for keeping pace with the rapid advancements in generative AI and other emerging technologies,” the CGI executive said.