Carnegie Robotics Unveils New Body-Worn AI Computing System

Carnegie Robotics has launched a body-worn computing system called CardShark, which is designed to provide real-time artificial intelligence processing to warfighters in the field. Booz Allen Hamilton is among the defense industry operators that have already processed multiple AI workloads on CardShark, Carnegie Robotics said Tuesday.

Randy Yamada, Booz Allen vice president, said the portable system can transform the whole tactical environment and enable more effective military operations. “Working together with Carnegie Robotics, we believe this body-worn compute system offers next-generation equipment and battlefield technology to the warfighter,” he added.

AI’s Battlefield Applications

Mike Embrescia, Carnegie Robotics’ chief development officer, noted that CardShark combines the company’s hardware innovation with Booz Allen’s technology capabilities and mission knowledge to create a powerful military resource. “The durability, flexibility and sheer compute power of our body-worn device ensures it can be a cornerstone for advanced AI-driven battlefield technologies,” he said.

Accessible to other tactical software service providers, CardShark draws its capabilities from the most recent graphics processing unit technology with a computing power four times more than standard platforms. CardShark’s potential military applications include target identification offline language translation and 3D battlefield mapping.